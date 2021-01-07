Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading O2O Pharmacy Platform, Dingdang Kuaiyao, to Strengthen AI-based "Internet Plus Healthcare" Smart Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dingdang Kuaiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Dingdang Kuaiyao”), a leading online-to-offline (“O2O”) pharmaceutical drug purchasing and delivery platform in China, to help Dingdang Kuaiyao strengthen its smart operations.



Dingdang Kuaiyao established a new online-to-offline pharmaceutical retail model via the integration of "direct supply from pharmaceutical factories, online ordering and offline delivery”. Through its self-owned offline drugstores, dedicated drug delivery team and drug purchasing APP, Dingdang Kuaiyao provides 24/7 healthcare-related services to customers in its core service areas, a three-to-five-kilometer radius around their drugstores in large cities, and provides drug delivery within 28 minutes as well as round-the-clock medication guidance from professional pharmacists. As a leading platform in the field of "Internet Plus Healthcare" in China, Dingdang Kuaiyao has continued to maintain its strong competitive advantages in pharmaceutical retail and customer service by leveraging its extensive user base, intelligent healthcare scenario management system, mature healthcare service operations, and dedicated logistics team to support its “drug delivery within 28 minutes” service. Going forward, Dingdang Kuaiyao will continue to develop its "healthcare-focused and full-scenario services" strategy with the aim of building a new smart healthcare ecosystem based on the integration of "medical care + medicine + health check-up + medical insurance".

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven and machine learning-based push service capabilities and one-stop operational platform to enable Dingdang Kuaiyao to gain in-depth insights into its users’ needs, conduct real-time decision making and drive sustainable growth. In addition, the targeted push notification services based on intelligent operational analysis will help Dingdang Kuaiyao improve user stickiness and engagement, facilitate customized services and intelligent operations, and strengthen its “Internet Plus Healthcare” smart operations.

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile has conducted in-depth research and made strategic investments within the mobile development sector for almost a decade and continues to focus on developers' needs to help them improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetization. Aurora Mobile has launched a series of services including push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, smart home, and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Kuaikan World, Ecovacs Robotics, WM Motor, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

