Brunswick Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings and Conference Call January 28

January 07, 2021 | About: BC +2.5%

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday January 28, 2021 before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company’s website at www.brunswick.com/investors. The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CST Thursday, January 28, 2021 hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim - senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Brent G. Dahl – vice president of investor relations. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 866-353-8985 (passcode: Brunswick Q4). Callers outside of North America should call 409-217-8085 (passcode: Brunswick Q4) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm CST Wednesday February 3, 2021, by calling 855-859-2056 or international dial 404-537-3406 (passcode: 1398972). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]

