Athira Pharma to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: ATHA -0.02%

SEATTLE, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and pipeline update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and question and answer session that follows will be available on the Investors section of Athira’s website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90-days following the presentation.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in Seattle, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
[email protected]
206-769-9219

