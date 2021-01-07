  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kura Oncology to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: KURA +6.39%

– Panel discussion on precision medicine to be hosted by former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb –

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. ( KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on precision medicine on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The panel, entitled “The Importance of Biomarkers and Cytogenetic Profiling in Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization,” will be led by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
[email protected]

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
[email protected]

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
[email protected]

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)