Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery to be Featured on "Disruptors", an RBC Podcast

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)( ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that its CEO, Adrian Montgomery, will be a featured guest on “Disruptors,” a podcast series from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), on Tuesday January 12, 2021. Adrian’s episode will discuss the massive growth in the $150 billion gaming industry, how the medium has become the new social network, what this means for the advertising and media landscape and much more.



“Disruptors,” hosted by best-selling author and thought leader John Stackhouse, explores the important connection between innovation and the next phase of the economy by shining a light on new technologies, innovative adaptations, new tactics for doing business, and exciting ways of building our future. The podcast features thought-provoking and in-depth conversations with business and innovation leaders, with former guests including: Claire Gillies, president of Bell Mobility; Dr. Foteini Agrafioti, head of Borealis AI and RBC’s Chief Science Officer; Allan Lau, co-founder and CEO of Wattpad, and many more.

Throughout their discussion, Adrian and John cover the value of the authenticity of gamers and the community as a whole, and how any brands seeking to reach Millennials and Gen Z need to include video games in their planning - referencing how Enthusiast Gaming was recently tapped for the Biden-Harris campaign to reach gamers. The pair also discuss the future of gaming and esports, and how esports stars will soon be on the rise in the entertainment world.

“I’m honoured to be a guest on such an influential podcast to discuss the major impact the gaming and esports industry is having, not just on the Canadian economy, but globally,” said Montgomery. “‘Disruptors’ truly highlights the key trends and disruptive ideas that are transforming society as a whole, and gaming is at the centre of this in 2021 and for many years to come, as it continues to scale and earn the attention of bigger brands.”

Adrian’s episode of “Disruptors” will be available on January 12, 2021 via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)( ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Enthusiast Gaming's future growth in periods of increased market advertiser demand.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks related risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and other risks set out in Enthusiast Gaming public disclosure recorded filed under the Company’s provide on www.sedar.com, including those contained in the prospectus. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2351c906-df7e-4e9c-8550-2fe656913bb2