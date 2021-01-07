  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:PTEN +0%

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8640 or (844) 494-0002 with the Conference ID 3995753. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI
Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patterson-uti-energy-announces-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301202320.html

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.


