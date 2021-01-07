Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date For 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)(the "Company") will release 2020 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021 by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 877-665-6356 (U.S. callers) and 270-215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 6592053. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Company's website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Company's website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Approximately, two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the recent events section of the Company's website.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 16,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs approximately 5,100 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

