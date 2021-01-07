  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Statement from Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan G. Greenberg on U.S. Election Results

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:CB -0.1%

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb, today provided the following statement on the results of the U.S. election:

"As citizens of our great nation, all of us have a responsibility to speak out against and condemn in the strongest terms the violence and display of demagoguery we witnessed in our nation's capital yesterday. This is not who we are as a nation and our democracy must be protected. Whether one likes the results of our election or not, the citizens of our country have spoken. Our election process as reaffirmed by our courts and government agencies was fair and lawful. We look to all of our elected leaders from both parties to set an example by their respect and active support for the orderly transfer of power and their condemnation of false claims of election fraud. The confirmation of the electoral results last night by Congress was a powerful affirmation of our democracy. We should all hope for a new era of respect and decency as we meet the many common challenges facing our nation."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-chubb-chairman-and-ceo-evan-g-greenberg-on-us-election-results-301202756.html

SOURCE Chubb


