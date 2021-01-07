Las Vegas Sands Chairman Sheldon G. Adelson to take Medical Leave of Absence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March of 2019, Las Vegas Sands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon G. Adelson announced he was receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Mr. Adelson recently resumed his cancer treatment and will be taking a leave of absence as of today from his role as chairman and chief executive officer of both Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Sands China Ltd.

The companies' boards of directors have named Robert G. Goldstein, currently Las Vegas Sands' president and chief operating officer, as acting chairman and acting chief executive officer of both organizations while Mr. Adelson is on medical leave.

