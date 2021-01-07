Yext Named a Leader on G2 Enterprise Search Grid

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its designation as a leader on the G2 Grid® for top Enterprise Search Software products . With this placement, Yext's revolutionary search product, Answers, joins the ranks of search powerhouses like Google Cloud Search, IBM Watson Discovery, and Microsoft Bing as category leaders.

To compile the grid, G2.com, Inc., a leading software review platform, assigns a score to search products based on positive customer reviews on G2 and other data from online sources, including social media platforms, and maps them in four quadrants: niche, contenders, high performers, and leaders. Despite only launching Yext Answers in October 2019, Yext made its debut in the leader quadrant, a testament to the Answers product's efficacy in helping businesses drive more transactions and lower support costs.

"We're so grateful to our customers for sharing their positive experiences with Yext Answers on a platform as trusted in the software community as G2," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "It's remarkable that just over a year after its launch, Yext Answers is considered a leader in the space. This is a significant milestone as we continue to transition from a listings company to a comprehensive search platform."

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

