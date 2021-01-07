  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


Moleculin to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:MBRX +2.27%

PR Newswire



HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that members of management will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. (PRNewsfoto/Moleculin Biotech, Inc.)

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference:

Date:

Monday, January 11th, 2021

Time:

6:00 AM ET

Link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/636657e7-792c-4fe9-b1d0-08f835a36796

The webcast will be available on demand starting Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET. Replays of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Contacts
James Salierno / Carol Ruth
The Ruth Group
973-255-8361 / 917-859-0214
[email protected]
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-2021-conference-301202594.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


