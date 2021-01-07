OTC Markets Group Welcomes FingerMotion, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX: FNGR), a mobile data and services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FingerMotion, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

FingerMotion, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FNGR." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"This move to OTCQX offers our company greater access to the capital markets and is an essential part of our business plan," said Martin Shen CEO of FingerMotion Inc. "The higher standards make us more transparent to institutional investors who rely on the more rigorous review of the company. The liquidity on OTCQX should also provide investors more confidence to trade our securities. The higher financial standards and reporting requirements are good for management, strategic partners, and investors as it will increase our overall appeal to attract top level experience, partnerships, and investment. Our core businesses are capital intensive and could scale quickly with the appropriate capital structure."

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

