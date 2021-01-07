  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services Business to Spin Out from IBM

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:IBM +0.34%

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the appointment of Martin Schroeter as Chief Executive Officer of the independent company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business ("NewCo"), effective January 15. NewCo will focus on the management and modernization of IT infrastructure in every industry around the world. The previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

Mr. Schroeter served as IBM's Senior Vice President, Global Markets, where he was responsible for IBM's global sales, client relationships and satisfaction, and worldwide geographic operations, before leaving IBM in June 2020. Prior to that he was IBM's Chief Financial Officer and has held a number of other executive roles at the company.

"Martin is a world-class leader and is uniquely qualified to drive the long-term success of the new, independent company," said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM. "He has a deep understanding of the industry and has earned the trust of our clients and of the investor community. Martin has the strategic vision and business judgement to realize NewCo's enormous potential as the global leader in managed infrastructure services. He is an inspiring, results-driven executive and the right CEO to lead NewCo through the spin-off process and beyond."

"NewCo is a trusted partner to the world's most global enterprises with a team that has the best skills and experience in the industry," Schroeter said. "I look forward to developing a diverse ecosystem of partnerships and alliances, to continuing a deep relationship with IBM, and to the creation of market leading capabilities."

Mr. Schroeter served as IBM's Senior Vice President, Global Markets between December 2017 and April 2020. In that role, he had responsibility for IBM's global sales, client relationships and satisfaction and worldwide geographic operations. He also oversaw IBM's marketing and communications functions and was responsible for building the company's brand and reputation globally. Mr. Schroeter was IBM's CFO from 2014 to 2017, and prior to that, served as General Manager of IBM Global Financing, where he managed a total asset base in excess of $37 billion. Earlier in his IBM tenure, Mr. Schroeter served in numerous roles in Japan, the United States and Australia. He joined IBM in 1992 after earning his Master of Business Administration degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and received his undergraduate degree in Economics and Finance from Temple University. He has dual citizenship in the United States and in Australia.

Contact:
Jonathan Adashek
[email protected]
(914) 499-6606

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-appoints-martin-schroeter-as-ceo-of-newco-independent-managed-infrastructure-services-business-to-spin-out-from-ibm-301202500.html

SOURCE IBM


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)