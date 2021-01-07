Almost 43% of Americans Admit to Drinking and Driving According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the coronavirus has diminished many people's opportunities to drink and drive, it has not stopped them completely. After a night out almost 43% of Americans admit to drinking and driving themselves home. What's more? Most people do not consider themselves "that drunk" or "too intoxicated" even after having three drinks.

We surveyed over 1,023 Americans to better understand their drinking and driving habits and why so many have done the deed. Here is what we learned.

Key findings:

View full report: Drinking and Driving Habits

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/almost-43-of-americans-admit-to-drinking-and-driving-according-to-valuepenguincom-survey-301202357.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com