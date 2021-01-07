Almost 43% of Americans Admit to Drinking and Driving According to ValuePenguin.com Survey

Of the Americans who drink and drive 28% have done so within the past 6 months.
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the coronavirus has diminished many people's opportunities to drink and drive, it has not stopped them completely. After a night out almost 43% of Americans admit to drinking and driving themselves home. What's more? Most people do not consider themselves "that drunk" or "too intoxicated" even after having three drinks.
We surveyed over 1,023 Americans to better understand their drinking and driving habits and why so many have done the deed. Here is what we learned.
Key findings:
- 43% of Americans admit to having driven under the influence of alcohol, and 45% have gotten a ride from someone who had been drinking. 56% of men admitted to drinking and driving, versus 29% of women.
- The main reason those surveyed say they drove after drinking — or rode with someone who had — is because they had to travel a short distance, or they didn't think they (or the driver) was incapable of driving. Still, it is a gamble, as nearly half (48%) of those who admitted to drinking and driving was pulled over by the police.
- Just under 1 in 4 overestimate the amount of alcohol they can drink and still drive safely. Nearly a third of men (31%) think they could safely drive after 3 drinks, which — for the average man — would put them over the legal limit.
- 44% of respondents believe their auto insurance would cover damage caused by an alcohol-impaired crash, but that may not be the case.
