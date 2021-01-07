  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
XTM Inc. to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on January 12 @ 11:00 ET

January 07, 2021 | About: XCNQ:PAID +6.25% FRA:7XT +1.08%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM Inc. (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world is pleased to announce that the CEO, Marilyn Schaffer, will be hosting a live Corporate Update Webinar o January 12th, 2021 at 11:00am ET. Marilyn will provide insight into recent announcements and will provide an update on XTM's current operations, its upcoming milestones, and XTM's growth strategy moving forward. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You can register for the webinar, below:

XTM Inc. Logo (CNW Group/XTM Inc.)

Date: January 12, 2021 (Tuesday)
Time: 11:00am ET (8:00am PT)
Register Here:
http://7514767.hs-sites.com/www.rbmilestone.com/xtm_webinar_january_12

To ask a question, you will need to be logged into the GoToWebinar platform or by emailing your question(s) beforehand to [email protected]. The Webinar will be recorded and posted to XTM's website following the presentation.

About XTM Inc. – www.xtminc.com
XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

XTM Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian and Frankfurt Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbols (CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT)).

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtm-inc-to-host-live-corporate-update-webinar-on-january-12--1100-et-301202466.html

SOURCE XTM Inc.


