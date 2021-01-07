Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sold $1.8 million of Shares

COO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin D. Bunker (insider trades) sold 34,987 shares of ZNTL on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $52.05 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.710000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Anthony Y Sun sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $52.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 3,083 shares of ZNTL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $51.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $51.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.2% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 34,987 shares of ZNTL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $52.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZNTL, click here