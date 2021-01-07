  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $4.1 million of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: EXAS +1.11%

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 31,814 shares of EXAS on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $128.74 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $21.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.980000 with and P/S ratio of 14.15. Exact Sciences Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Exact Sciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 31,814 shares of EXAS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $128.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Katherine S Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of EXAS stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $132.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXAS, click here

.

