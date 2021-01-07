C-Bond Systems Provides 2021 Annual Revenue Guidance of $2.1M, Signifying Over 150% Growth

HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today provided 2021 annual revenue guidance of $2.1 million.



This is the first time in the Company’s history that it is providing annual revenue guidance, which follows the Company’s preannouncement of record sequential revenue growth from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020, and record 2020 revenue.

“The growth plans that we put into place in 2020 are beginning to bear fruit as evidenced by our record financial performance in the second half of 2020 combined with our outlook for 2021. We have always known we have great technologies, and now we are beginning to rapidly monetize them,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “With continued execution in both segments of our business, we are confident in our revenue growth projections for 2021.”

The Company notes that the impacts of business and market interruptions from the COVID-19 global pandemic on operations, liquidity and capital resources could materially affect its revenue guidance for 2021, but remains confident it will meet or exceed this growth.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that we will generate revenue of $2.1 million for 2021; the likelihood that the growth plans that we put into place in 2020 are beginning to bear fruit as evidenced by our record financial performance in the second half of 2020 combined with our outlook for 2021; the likelihood that we are beginning to rapidly monetize our technologies; the likelihood that with continued execution in both segments of our business, we are confident in our revenue growth projections for 2021; the likelihood that we will meet or exceed our revenue projections; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.



