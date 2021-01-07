  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: BGFV

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation ( BGFV) (the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today announced that Steven G. Miller, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Emerson, the Company’s Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference, to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.big5sportinggoods.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor Relations” link to access the webcast. The webcast will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation

Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 430 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name as of the fiscal quarter ended January 3, 2021. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

Contact:
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
Barry Emerson
Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(310) 536-0611

ICR, Inc.
John Mills
Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

