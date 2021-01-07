eXp Continues Global Expansion With Four New International Locations Planned for Early 2021

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings ( EXPI), has announced plans to expand its real estate operations into Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2021. In 2020, eXp launched operations in South Africa, India, Mexico, France and Portugal.



Throughout 2020, eXp continued to gain global market share by growing its agent base by more than 60%. Today, the eXp Realty platform has more than 41,000 agents across nine countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, France, India, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and the United Kingdom. As part of the expansion, the company will hire experienced leaders in each country, in addition to local teams, who will be responsible for agent operations and services.

“The record revenue and transaction volume growth in 2020 was a direct result of our agent-centric, cloud-based brokerage that allowed us to add agents all over the world at an unprecedented pace,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “As we look ahead in 2021, we expect to continue expanding throughout Europe--a key growth market -- while adding strong footholds in South America, Asia and the Caribbean.”

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company grow its agent base anywhere in the world and equity in eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock programs applied to listing and selling activities. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, eXp Commercial, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises.

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 41,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal and France and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

