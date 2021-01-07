AutoEnginuity Introduces 21MY Support And Enchanced BMW, MB, And Porsche Coverage With Release Of Giotto® Version 19.0

PR Newswire
MESA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021
MESA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoEnginuity announced today the release of Giotto Version 19.0. Acquired by Opus IVS in 2017, AutoEnginuity is a global engineering company specializing in vehicle data stream and diagnostic solutions. Giotto® 19.0 introduces the 21MY support and continues to improve enhanced BMW, MB, Porsche with merged data sets, and continues the process of porting of features to J2534 hardware. This is the latest Giotto release for Windows PC ONLY. AE server products, iOS, and Android will follow shortly.
Additions include:
Giotto Version 19.0.2051
------------------------
Audi / VW / SEAT
- Added 21MY support
BMW / MINI
- Added 21MY support
- Added full support for electric 48V systems
Chrysler-family
- Added 21MY support
- Fixed VIN programming for PCM Var 23 modules (i.e. Jeep Wrangler '13)
Ford-family
- Added 21MY support
- Fixed MKX 11 - 15MY not having the Headlight Control Module available
- Fixed Navigator and Expedition 11 - 20MY BCM missing sensors for PATs
- Fixed Edge 13 - 20MY PCM missing EVAP Temperature sensors
GM-family
- Added 21MY support
Honda / Acura
- Added 21MY support
- Fixed ABS table issue for the Acura MDX vehicles
Hyundai / Kia
- Added 21MY support
- Added K5 full model support
- Added Electric Water Pump Control, HSG Resolver Calibration, Remove Air From Engine Clutch Hydraulic Pressure Line, Stabilization Of Hydraulic Engine Clutch S/W Management support for HEV models
- Added Remove Air From Engine Clutch Hydraulic Pressure Line, Stabilization Of Hydraulic Engine Clutch, Compression Pressure Test Of Engine Cylinder S/W Management support for HEV models
- Added Isolation Breakdown Detection Function S/W Management support for HEV models
- Improved HEV sensor lists and actuation instructions
Jaguar
- Added 21MY support
Land Rover
- Added 21MY support
- Added Defender (L663)
- Fixed EnhancedPowertrainCAN not reporting DTCs if they take longer than 1 second to report
Mazda
- Added 21MY support
Mercedes Benz / Smart
- Added 21MY (S-Class 223 chassis not supported at this time)
Mitsubishi
- Added 21MY support
Nissan / Infiniti
- Added 21MY support
- Fixed BCM Rev11 not clearing codes on certain Nissan models
- Fixed Maxima 20MY not supporting Lane Camera system
Porsche
- Added 21MY support
Subaru
- Added 21MY support
- Added Ventilation Seat, Front Relay Control Module, and Door Mirror Drivers for Outlook and Legacy models
- Completed support for Ventilation Seat, Front Relay Control Module, and Door Mirror Drivers
- Fixed EnhancedPowertrainCAN not pull past DTCs
- Fixed EnhancedPowertrainCAN actuations not resetting after an error was displayed
Toyota / Lexus / Scion
- Added 21MY support
- Added Front Recognition Camera PCSImageInfoClear, InitialAxisAdjustValueDisplay, RecogCameraTargetPosMemory, RecogCameraAxisAdjust
For further details about Giotto products, visit http://www.autoenginuity.com/ or email [email protected]
About AutoEnginuity
AutoEnginuity, LLC, is a global leader in vehicle diagnostic solutions producing award winning scan tools for the professional vehicle service industry. Since 2002, AutoEnginuity has been delivering superior vehicle specific coverage while maintaining reasonable prices. AutoEnginuity develops world-class vehicle diagnostic solutions for individual, business, and industrial applications.
Press Contact
Jay Horak
AutoEnginuity, LLC
+1 480-827-8665 (TOOL)
[email protected]
AutoEnginuity, Giotto, the AutoEnginuity logo, the Giotto logo are registered trademarks of AutoEnginuity, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
