AutoEnginuity Introduces 21MY Support And Enchanced BMW, MB, And Porsche Coverage With Release Of Giotto® Version 19.0

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoEnginuity announced today the release of Giotto Version 19.0. Acquired by Opus IVS in 2017, AutoEnginuity is a global engineering company specializing in vehicle data stream and diagnostic solutions. Giotto® 19.0 introduces the 21MY support and continues to improve enhanced BMW, MB, Porsche with merged data sets, and continues the process of porting of features to J2534 hardware. This is the latest Giotto release for Windows PC ONLY. AE server products, iOS, and Android will follow shortly.

Additions include:

Giotto Version 19.0.2051

------------------------

Audi / VW / SEAT

Added 21MY support

BMW / MINI

Added 21MY support

Added full support for electric 48V systems

Chrysler-family

Added 21MY support

Fixed VIN programming for PCM Var 23 modules (i.e. Jeep Wrangler '13)

Ford-family

Added 21MY support

Fixed MKX 11 - 15MY not having the Headlight Control Module available

Fixed Navigator and Expedition 11 - 20MY BCM missing sensors for PATs

Fixed Edge 13 - 20MY PCM missing EVAP Temperature sensors

GM-family

Added 21MY support

Honda / Acura

Added 21MY support

Fixed ABS table issue for the Acura MDX vehicles

Hyundai / Kia

Added 21MY support

Added K5 full model support

Added Electric Water Pump Control, HSG Resolver Calibration, Remove Air From Engine Clutch Hydraulic Pressure Line, Stabilization Of Hydraulic Engine Clutch S/W Management support for HEV models

Added Remove Air From Engine Clutch Hydraulic Pressure Line, Stabilization Of Hydraulic Engine Clutch, Compression Pressure Test Of Engine Cylinder S/W Management support for HEV models

Added Isolation Breakdown Detection Function S/W Management support for HEV models

Improved HEV sensor lists and actuation instructions

Jaguar

Added 21MY support

Land Rover

Added 21MY support

Added Defender (L663)

Fixed EnhancedPowertrainCAN not reporting DTCs if they take longer than 1 second to report

Jaguar

Added 21MY support

Mazda

Added 21MY support

Mercedes Benz / Smart

Added 21MY (S-Class 223 chassis not supported at this time)

Mitsubishi

Added 21MY support

Nissan / Infiniti

Added 21MY support

Fixed BCM Rev11 not clearing codes on certain Nissan models

Fixed Maxima 20MY not supporting Lane Camera system

Porsche

Added 21MY support

Subaru

Added 21MY support

Added Ventilation Seat, Front Relay Control Module, and Door Mirror Drivers for Outlook and Legacy models

Completed support for Ventilation Seat, Front Relay Control Module, and Door Mirror Drivers

Fixed EnhancedPowertrainCAN not pull past DTCs

Fixed EnhancedPowertrainCAN actuations not resetting after an error was displayed

Toyota / Lexus / Scion

Added 21MY support

Added Front Recognition Camera PCSImageInfoClear, InitialAxisAdjustValueDisplay, RecogCameraTargetPosMemory, RecogCameraAxisAdjust

For further details about Giotto products, visit http://www.autoenginuity.com/ or email [email protected]

About AutoEnginuity

AutoEnginuity, LLC, is a global leader in vehicle diagnostic solutions producing award winning scan tools for the professional vehicle service industry. Since 2002, AutoEnginuity has been delivering superior vehicle specific coverage while maintaining reasonable prices. AutoEnginuity develops world-class vehicle diagnostic solutions for individual, business, and industrial applications.

Press Contact

Jay Horak

AutoEnginuity, LLC

+1 480-827-8665 (TOOL)

[email protected]

AutoEnginuity, Giotto, the AutoEnginuity logo, the Giotto logo are registered trademarks of AutoEnginuity, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoenginuity-introduces-21my-support-and-enchanced-bmw-mb-and-porsche-coverage-with-release-of-giotto-version-19-0--301202800.html

SOURCE Opus IVS