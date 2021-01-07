ImagineAR Featured in Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) White Paper "Next-Generation Fan Engagement: The Coming Together of Content, Commercial, Code & The Consumer"

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses, and organizations to create instant AR engagement and activation global campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to announce it is one of six global companies featured in the GSIC White Paper augmented reality fan engagement case study to be published and formally presented on January 19, 2021. ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen will be a panelist on the global webcast presentation.

The "Next-Generation Fan Engagement: The Coming Together of Content, Commercial, Code & The Consumer" by GSIC (powered by Microsoft), white paper is divided into two parts – the first half details how the historical business model of Sport is gradually eroding due to the fragmentation of audiences due to the proliferation of smart phones and 4G data connectivity. The second half details innovative fan engagement solutions that deliver commercial and strategic benefits by using next- generation technologies such as augmented reality, computer vision & blockchain.

The ImagineAR case study features the Louisville Bats baseball team, Cincinnati Reds Triple-A Affiliate, Restaurant Augmented Reality Mascot Partnership Program from early 2020. Click to learn more.

ImagineAR CEO, Alen Paul Silverrstieen said "The GSIC, powered by Microsoft, is a highly respected global organization consulting with many of the leading sports organizations and teams. We are honored to be included as a mobile augmented reality case study in this new white paper. It will further enhance our status as a leader in sports fan engagement using AR and create new global sales opportunities."

The Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC) has a primary goal of improving the value chain of the Sports Industry by leveraging the most advanced technologies, enabling business connections among startups, sports organizations, educational institutions and enterprise organizations. The GSIC provides its members with a unique environment for networking, knowledge transfer, new projects development, business and visibility, while other organizations will find an excellence ecosystem to access innovation services, disruptive technology and leading partners to address their challenges. With over 170 members located in 20 countries all around the world, the GSIC has become a worldwide reference for Sports Industry.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive immersive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

