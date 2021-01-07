  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Infortrend's Scale-Out NAS Paves the Way for Office Shared Storage Environment

January 07, 2021 | About: TPE:2495 -1.94%

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has developed EonStor CS scale-out NAS as an IT office shared storage that provides a comprehensive availability design for unstructured data allowing its easy access and management.

The amount of generated data is growing rapidly, and 80-90% of it comprises unstructured data, such as emails, presentations, webpages, audio, and video files, etc. The importance of unstructured data for enterprise success is difficult to overestimate, as it brings valuable insights and unleashes the whole new business perspectives. As data grows fast, it is very soon that enterprises face the need of adding new nodes, and this is when corporate data management becomes more complicated. Scattered data silos are created in different nodes, and this problem makes data not easily searchable and, as a result, forgotten.

EonStor CS successfully overcomes such data silos by providing a set of scale-out NAS features perfectly suitable for growing enterprise office shared storage environments. It supports SMB and NFS file sharing, so Windows, Mac OS, Linux/Unix Clients can get access to all data. To protect data from unauthorized usage, CS offers user access management features, including AD and LDAP authentication. Initial deployment can start with only one CS storage. Further, more nodes can be added to linearly increase the system performance and capacity. All the CS systems constitute a cluster under a single namespace so that all the data can be visible and easily accessible for users.

"EonStor CS scale-out NAS offers easy management and high scalability for ever-growing datasets, which are stored under a single namespace, helping to avoid data silos. CS is a great solution for big and growing enterprises which have more than one NAS and want to fully utilize the potential of their unstructured data for business development," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor CS scale-out NAS

Learn more aboutOffice Shared Storage

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

###

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrends-scale-out-nas-paves-the-way-for-office-shared-storage-environment-301200095.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology


