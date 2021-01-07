QS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies QuantumScape Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or "the Company") f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: QS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired QuantumScape securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/qs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in QuantumScape you have until March 8, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

