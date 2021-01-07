Heidrick & Struggles To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mark Harris, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Please click here to access the live webcast of the presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

