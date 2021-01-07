  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:RBNC +4.96%

PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RBNC), the parent company for Reliant Bank, announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year end financial results on Thursday, January 21, 2021, after the close of the market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end results on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, and the earnings conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1855/39390. A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at www.reliantbank.com under the tab for "Investor Relations."

About Reliant and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliant-bancorp-inc-announces-2020-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-earnings-call-301202880.html

SOURCE Reliant Bancorp, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)