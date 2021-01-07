  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Thermogenesis Holdings to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:THMO +2.73%

PR Newswire

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.

The presentation will be available beginning January 11, at 6:00 am ET, on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermogenesis-holdings-to-participate-at-the-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-2021-conference-301202614.html

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.


