Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of December Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:DAL +0.45%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Delta Air Lines (NYSE:NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its December quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thurs., Jan. 14, 2021.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by our employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining our reputation for award-winning customer service.

Today, and always, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and employees. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta has moved quickly to transform the industry standard of clean while offering customers more space across the travel journey. These and numerous other layers of protection ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for our customers and employees.

With our mission of connecting the people and cultures of the globe, Delta strives to foster understanding across a diverse world and serve as a force for social good.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-air-lines-announces-webcast-of-december-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301202343.html

SOURCE Delta Air Lines


