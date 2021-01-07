Meritor Adds Medium-Duty Drivelines to Permalubeâ„¢ RPL Series Lineup

TROY, Mich., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today introduced two new medium-duty drivelines to its Permalube™ RPL driveline family. The RPL10 and RPL14 are Meritor's first medium-duty (Class 6-7) entries in its Permalube RPL driveline lineup and are permanently lubricated, resulting in service-free performance.

Meritor's Permalube RPL Series drivelines were the first in the North American heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry to be permanently lubricated and sealed for life. The new drivelines are engineered specifically for medium-duty applications, such as refuse, city delivery, transit bus and school bus. Other benefits include increased uptime and reduced operating costs compared to traditional driveline designs.

Key features of the RPL10 and RPL14 include:

High-performance u-joint seal with a triple lip design for superior lubrication retention and protection from contaminants

Easy Service™ yoke connection with four bolts and machined straps, providing a strong, secure connection point and simple installation

Polyglide™ nylon coating designed to reduce friction and slip section axial loads

"The success of the Permalube RPL Series drivelines in the heavy-duty market has created demand for a permanently lubricated medium-duty product," said Kevin Wright, vice president of rear drivetrain for Meritor. "We are pleased to provide our medium-duty customers with the proven quality and performance of the RPL driveline, designed specifically for their application needs."

RPL10 and RPL14 production begins in January 2021.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 7,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com .

