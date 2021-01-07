Omnicom's Credera Continues Rapid Growth by Opening Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology, today announced the launch of a new office in Los Angeles to support its growing roster of clients on the West Coast of the United States. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"The launch of Credera's Los Angeles office is the next step in our strategy of growth that started with the launch of the Chicago and New York offices in 2019 and continued with the acquisition of DMW Group in the UK," says Justin Bell, CEO and president of Credera. "This expansion helps Credera better achieve our mission of creating an extraordinary impact with our current clients on the West Coast and cultivate strong relationships with our partners in the Omnicom network."

"We believe the Credera culture of growth, trust and transparency will resonate with the diverse and highly skilled talent pool in the Los Angeles market," says Taylor Marley, Credera senior manager and lead for the Los Angeles office. "We look forward to scaling our growth engine through the hiring of local, executive-level leaders and deepening our relationships with key Omnicom agency partners, equipping us to deliver transformational and results-driven services to our portfolio of West Coast clients."

To continue to grow its current Los Angeles team, Credera is actively recruiting experienced consultants with deep expertise in strategy, digital or MarTech who are looking for a mission-driven, values-oriented firm. Credera will continue to focus on growing leaders through mentorship and continuing education opportunities.

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera today has a team of approximately 700 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 700 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

