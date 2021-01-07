Eat Beyond Adds LeBron James' Longtime Athletic Trainer and Recovery Expert, Mike Mancias, as Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.(CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it has added Mike Mancias to its advisory board. Mr. Mancias will act as an advisor and brand ambassador, helping the team with its marketing, and helping to raise awareness of Eat Beyond and its investments.

Mr. Mancias is LeBron James' longtime athletic trainer and recovery expert and is a veteran in the world of professional basketball. He has also worked with NFL, MLB, PGA, and top NCAA athletes. He is licensed and nationally certiﬁed by the Accredited National Athletic Trainers Association in the United States, and is a 14-year member of The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association. He is also a brand ambassador for Beyond Meat.

"We are very excited to work with Mr. Mancias. Food tech and innovation is not just about sustainability and taste, it's also about optimizing human nutrition," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "Mr. Mancias is a proven and respected expert in this area and he has helped athletes including LeBron James to reach their full potential for performance and career longevity. He is an excellent addition to our team and we look forward to leveraging his expertise and reach."

"As an athletic trainer in professional sports for over 2 decades, I've had the privilege and honor of working with some of the greatest athletes of our generation. This experience has brought about the amazing opportunity to study and research performance at the highest level. I've come to the conclusion that utilizing a plant-based nutritional discipline either full-time or periodically can and will help to optimize performance and recovery for longevity of the Athlete," said Mancias.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant to purchase 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options are exercisable on or before January 6, 2026 at an exercise price of $2.60 per Share and will vest immediately.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

