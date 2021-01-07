Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Returns for Super Bowl LV After Awarding $1.75 Million in Last Year's Big Game

DETROIT, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, today announced entries are open for the second annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the world's largest official game of Super Bowl squares. Those looking to enter the giveaway can now register for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. The sweepstakes is part of Rocket Mortgage's multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

Millions of fans were on the edge of their seats watching each play more closely than ever during Super Bowl LIV last year, hoping it would score them a piece of the $1.75 million provided through the giveaway. The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares awarded two grand prizes of $500,000 each that could be put toward each winner's dream home. On top of that, $50,000 was given to 15 individuals – one for every score change.

"The excitement around last year's Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares eclipsed all expectations. Beyond the thrill of the game, the grand prizes were life-changing for our winners," said Jay Farner, CEO of Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage. "The Super Bowl is the place to pull out all the stops and plan one of the largest giveaways in all of sports. Whether you are a huge football fan or there for the entertaining commercials, everyone is watching the game. Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares gives Americans the chance to start the new year off right by winning big money too!"

Just like last year's sweepstakes, two lucky winners will be drawn at random and win $500,000 each. Rocket Mortgage will also award $50,000 for each scoring play during Super Bowl LV. That's every score change whether it's a touchdown, field goal, extra point, two-point conversion or safety.

Signup is easy at RocketMortgageSquares.com. Participants select one of the 100 squares on a 10-by-10 grid. After the entry period closes, each row and column will be assigned a random number between zero and nine. One axis of the grid will represent the last digit of the NFC Champion's score and the other will align with the last digit of the AFC Champion's score.

Every time the score changes during Super Bowl LV, airing at 6:30pm EST, February 7th on CBS, a winner will be randomly selected from the pool of entrants on the square that aligns with the last digit of each team's score.

"Through the second annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, we look forward to building on the impact and success of last year's program to continue to provide our fans unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the Super Bowl," said Tracie Rodburg, Senior Vice President Sponsorship Management at the NFL. "We're proud of our partnership with Rocket Mortgage during an unprecedented year and season."

The fun doesn't need to stop at just one square! If fans want to up the excitement and add more opportunities to win this free giveaway, they can share the sweepstakes registration information on their personal Twitter and/or Facebook accounts. Each time a follower or friend signs up with the poster's unique link, they will receive one bonus square, up to 10 additional spots.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 4, 2021. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase or modify your chances of winning in any way. To be eligible, entrants must be 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence, and a legal resident of the 50 United States or D.C. To see official rules and meet the deadline for qualified entrants to complete the registration process, visit RocketMortgageSquares.com.

About Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and a member of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2019. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and Rocket Companies employ more than 22,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for 11 consecutive years, 2010 – 2020, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers seven consecutive years, 2014 – 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2019 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 17 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news, visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

CONTACT:

Strati Moustakeas

(313) 912-7351

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocket-mortgage-super-bowl-squares-sweepstakes-returns-for-super-bowl-lv-after-awarding-1-75-million-in-last-years-big-game-301202843.html

SOURCE Rocket Mortgage