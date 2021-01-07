Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) Chairman and CEO David Joseph Meyer Sold $2 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Joseph Meyer (insider trades) sold 94,574 shares of TITN on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $20.99 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Titan Machinery Inc is engaged in retail sale, service and rental of agricultural and construction machinery. It sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes. Titan Machinery Inc has a market cap of $494.660 million; its shares were traded at around $21.930000 with a P/E ratio of 25.81 and P/S ratio of 0.36. Titan Machinery Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.30% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Titan Machinery Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of TITN stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $20.99. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner David Joseph Meyer sold 105,426 shares of TITN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $20.11. The price of the stock has increased by 9.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark P. Kalvoda sold 12,000 shares of TITN stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $19.82. The price of the stock has increased by 10.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TITN, click here