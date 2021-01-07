  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) EVP & President CSCA Richard S Sorota Bought $326,665 of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: PRGO +1.83%

EVP & President CSCA of Perrigo Co Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard S Sorota (insider trades) bought 7,513 shares of PRGO on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $43.48 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $326,665.

Perrigo Co PLC is a healthcare company providing branded OTC products throughout Europe and the USA. It sells its products primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets, including Australia, Israel and China. Perrigo Co PLC has a market cap of $6.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.300000 with and P/S ratio of 1.23. The dividend yield of Perrigo Co PLC stocks is 1.98%. Perrigo Co PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Perrigo Co PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President CSCA Richard S Sorota bought 7,513 shares of PRGO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $43.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PRGO, click here

.

