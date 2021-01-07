Marotta Asset Management Buys iShares Inc MSCI Denmark, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company Marotta Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Inc MSCI Denmark, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Marotta Asset Management owns 77 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GNRC, ROKU, ADP, PNC, GOOGL, GOOG, BND, IWS, CX,

GNRC, ROKU, ADP, PNC, GOOGL, GOOG, BND, IWS, CX, Added Positions: EDEN, VGT, VHT, VNQI, VDC, SCHZ, VWOB, ENZL, SCHP, VOE, SCHO, BNDX, XBI, EIRL, SCHV, AMZN, IBB, MSFT, AAPL,

EDEN, VGT, VHT, VNQI, VDC, SCHZ, VWOB, ENZL, SCHP, VOE, SCHO, BNDX, XBI, EIRL, SCHV, AMZN, IBB, MSFT, AAPL, Reduced Positions: EWH, VNQ, SCHH, VOO, SCHE, ECH, EWD, IWN, SCHG, VBR, EWA, SLYV, VEA, XOM, EWL, EWN, CCOI, IXN, IXJ, JPM, BRK.B, WFC, VZ, JNJ, D, VTV,

EWH, VNQ, SCHH, VOO, SCHE, ECH, EWD, IWN, SCHG, VBR, EWA, SLYV, VEA, XOM, EWL, EWN, CCOI, IXN, IXJ, JPM, BRK.B, WFC, VZ, JNJ, D, VTV, Sold Out: VDE, CVX, CDE,

For the details of Marotta Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marotta+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 350,138 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 486,152 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 199,260 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 448,946 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 58,118 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.44%

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $255.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98. The stock is now traded at around $370.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $161.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1776.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Inc MSCI Denmark by 99.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.1 and $98.87, with an estimated average price of $90.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 76,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $353.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 58,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 75,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 289,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $64.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.23.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 40.63%. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Marotta Asset Management still held 91,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.18%. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.621100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Marotta Asset Management still held 51,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 64.15%. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Marotta Asset Management still held 5,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.77%. The sale prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Marotta Asset Management still held 4,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 32.49%. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Marotta Asset Management still held 8,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.