Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) CFO Christian Storch Sold $631,110 of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: AIMC +2.85%

CFO of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christian Storch (insider trades) sold 10,515 shares of AIMC on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $60.02 a share. The total sale was $631,110.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a designer, producer and marketer of electro-mechanical power transmission products. Its products include clutches and brakes, overrunning clutches, engineered bearing assemblies, gearing and gear motors, and belted drives. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a market cap of $4.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.960000 with and P/S ratio of 2.45. The dividend yield of Altra Industrial Motion Corp stocks is 0.48%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Altra Industrial Motion Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Carl R Christenson sold 5,000 shares of AIMC stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 8.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Christian Storch sold 10,515 shares of AIMC stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60.02. The price of the stock has increased by 8.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP Marketing and Business Dev Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of AIMC stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 8.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AIMC, click here

.

