Lowe fs, LLC Buys BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, iShares MBS ETF, Howmet Aerospace Inc

Investment company Lowe fs, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells ProShares Short S&P500, iShares MBS ETF, Howmet Aerospace Inc, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowe fs, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lowe fs, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGD, PYPL, PSK, TSLA, PFF, SQM, IPAC, OIH, DS, PWR, AUPH, NBEV, NIO,

ESGD, PYPL, PSK, TSLA, PFF, SQM, IPAC, OIH, DS, PWR, AUPH, NBEV, NIO, Added Positions: IYY, XLE, MINT, VCSH, XLY, IAU, ANGL, JPST, IEFA, IEMG, QLTA, DSI, GDX, IVW, ESGU, FDX, XLU, UNH, SHYG, SLV, SMH, LUV, IJT, IJK, HD,

IYY, XLE, MINT, VCSH, XLY, IAU, ANGL, JPST, IEFA, IEMG, QLTA, DSI, GDX, IVW, ESGU, FDX, XLU, UNH, SHYG, SLV, SMH, LUV, IJT, IJK, HD, Reduced Positions: SH, USMV, QQQ, HWM, XLP, AMZN, MSFT, EPI, LMT, HDV, IDV, IWV, AXP, SLB, LXPPC.PFD, ENPH, XOM, DUK,

SH, USMV, QQQ, HWM, XLP, AMZN, MSFT, EPI, LMT, HDV, IDV, IWV, AXP, SLB, LXPPC.PFD, ENPH, XOM, DUK, Sold Out: MBB, XBI, BBBY, IWO, JKG, DSX, INO, LVS, DNKN, CODX, N1K, GSG,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 148,037 shares, 28.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,026 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 331,649 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 861,382 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 144,171 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $234.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.390400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $806.800700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 94.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 45,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 5438.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 31,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 2047.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 118.32%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $197.34 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $218.65.

Lowe fs, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 194,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 90.91%. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.599000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 49.5%. The sale prices were between $16.68 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.17%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3196.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 51 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 91.87%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lowe fs, LLC reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 42.92%. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $90.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Lowe fs, LLC still held 133 shares as of 2020-12-31.