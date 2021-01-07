Webster Bank, N. A. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, ISHARES TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co

Waterbury, CT, based Investment company Webster Bank, N. A. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Truist Financial Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, ISHARES TRUST, Vulcan Materials Co, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Webster Bank, N. A.. As of 2020Q4, Webster Bank, N. A. owns 529 stocks with a total value of $846 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ATEX, IWB, ACWX, ZBRA, VTV, MGNI, ZM, BILL, VUG, TDY, TLK, SNY, SHOP, IWS, BSCM, BSCL, OKTA, ANGL, BXP, CBRL, IIPR, VBK, HYD, ITM, VBR, HYLB, PZA, TMUS, SHM, BIL, KRE,
- Added Positions: AGG, VOO, PYPL, SPY, V, XLK, TFC, MSFT, DIS, AVGO, AMZN, ABBV, WMT, CCI, TTD, XLI, KO, CRM, QQQ, DOV, NOW, AMD, AAXJ, EEM, IWM, VFH, ECL, TGT, DVY, VAW, ALL, GLD, IWP, VLO, VEU, DOCU, PG, MO, VHT, ATVI, BP, INTC, UL, CNP, STT, IVW, SPG, XLF, XLE, IYW, RSG, NFLX, PHO,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VIG, USMV, VMC, BKLN, VTIP, CVS, MCD, TJX, JPM, MMM, T, SO, VOD, SYY, CSCO, CVX, WM, XOM, DHS, COF, VZ, BLK, TMO, MA, BA, DTN, PFE, JNJ, HON, TOTL, DD, VB, SCHW, AMP, MS, BDX, XPO, BR, LMT, SLB, PFF, IEMG, DES, FLRN, CI, BSV, ANSS, GE, GSK, GD, PM, STZ, COST, YUM, SBUX, SRLN, WFC, WBS, UNH, WEC, VGSH, VGIT, VGT, VWO, FIS, ACN, AGR, BABA, BTI, SAN, BX, CARR, CB, CL, GLW, CRSP, CMCSA, ED, CTVA, DOW, PBCT, HOLX, IBM, IWD, PRF, RSP, AMJ, MMC, NEE, NOC, NVS, OXY, OMC, OTIS, PTY, PNC,
- Sold Out: DNKN, LUMN, CAH, MGP, VNT, CVE, LUV, PFN, KYN, VDE, VER, UN, NBL, MGU, AMLP, HDV, CRCQQ, IEO, ITA,
For the details of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/webster+bank%2C+n.+a./current-portfolio/portfolio
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 247,995 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 235,682 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,293 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,786 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 178,557 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.00%
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $215.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $409.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 576 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.229000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 178,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.07%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $234.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 5203.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $179.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 339.38%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $441.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $29.87.Sold Out: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.51.Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $4.71.
