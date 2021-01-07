  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys Lowe's Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, 3M Co, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Novartis AG, Chegg Inc

January 07, 2021 | About: MMM -2.57% ATVI +1.9% WM +0.25% DHI +4.31% CRM +0.85% GOOGL +2.99% LOW +0.39% APD -1.61% CARR +2.6% KMX +2.39% SNA +1.3% AZE +0%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company New England Research & Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, 3M Co, Carrier Global Corp, CarMax Inc, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Novartis AG, Chegg Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Research & Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, New England Research & Management, Inc. owns 147 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Research & Management, Inc.
  1. Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 66,500 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 34,997 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,424 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 93,512 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,450 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $163.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 11,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $285.454900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 35,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 127.11%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 253.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $89.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 383.34%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 132.77%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $218.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1762.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.62.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $122.5 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $152.82.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $128.18.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.92.



