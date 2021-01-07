  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc

January 07, 2021 | About: INTC +2.13% CVX +0.47% XOM +0.78% JKHY +2.14% MUFG +0.65% SPY +1.49% CR -0.55% AIT -0.15% LECO +1.55% SNA +1.3% CNP -4.87% CAT +0.19%

Investment company Martin Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells United Parcel Service Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Martin Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Martin Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 39,357 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 169,444 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,953 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,083 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) - 63,939 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 573,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.486000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.52 and $81.76, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 88,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 55,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 83,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Martin Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

