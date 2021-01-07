Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Investment company Martin Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells United Parcel Service Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MUFG, SPY, CR, AIT, LECO, SNA,
- Added Positions: INTC, CVX, XOM, SPSB, IGSB, SHY, STIP, IEI, JKHY, CSCO, MSFT, BWZ, PFG, OMC, RHI, PAYX, RJF, DGX, ABC, EMN, CMA, CLX, CHRW,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, TOT, USB, PFE, D, GILD, SCHD, PAI, SDY, VIGI,
- Sold Out: CNP, CAT,
For the details of Martin Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 39,357 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 169,444 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,953 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,083 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) - 63,939 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $4.62, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 573,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.486000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.52 and $81.76, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 88,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $90.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 55,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 83,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $22.24.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.
