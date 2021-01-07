Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, The Kroger Co, Sells Vistra Corp, Liberty Global PLC, GCI Liberty Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, The Kroger Co, Xylem Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Liberty Global PLC, GCI Liberty Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KR, XYL, ADP, KEX,

KR, XYL, ADP, KEX, Added Positions: ELAN, LBRDK, DISCK, DHI, LSXMK, ALC,

ELAN, LBRDK, DISCK, DHI, LSXMK, ALC, Reduced Positions: V, BRK.B, MSGE, UNP, BATRK, CHTR, SBUX, A, FWONK, AXP, PSX, AMZN, NVO, BA, GOOGL, EFX, D, ABT, ABBV,

V, BRK.B, MSGE, UNP, BATRK, CHTR, SBUX, A, FWONK, AXP, PSX, AMZN, NVO, BA, GOOGL, EFX, D, ABT, ABBV, Sold Out: VST, LBTYA, GLIBA, USB,

For the details of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norman+fields%2C+gottscho+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 127,334 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Visa Inc (V) - 118,643 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,263 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 63,290 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 87,043 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 144.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 102,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.