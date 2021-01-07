  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, The Kroger Co, Sells Vistra Corp, Liberty Global PLC, GCI Liberty Inc

January 07, 2021 | About: ELAN -1.02% LBRDK +1.01% KR -1.21% XYL +4.54% ADP +0.57% KEX +2.72% VST -0.54% LBTYA -0.95% GLIBA +0% USB +2%

New York, NY, based Investment company Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, The Kroger Co, Xylem Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Liberty Global PLC, GCI Liberty Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norman+fields%2C+gottscho+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 127,334 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 118,643 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,263 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 63,290 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 87,043 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 144.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 102,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)