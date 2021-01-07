  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CORRECTING and REPLACING Syros to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:SYRS +10.27%


Conference date in details should read: Thursday, January 14 (instead of Thursday, January 7)



The updated release reads:



SYROS TO PRESENT AT 39TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE



Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will present a corporate overview at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:



39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference:


Date: Thursday, January 14


Time: 2:50 p.m. ET



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at [url="]www.syros.com[/url]. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.



About Syros Pharmaceuticals



Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia, SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia, and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit [url="]www.syros.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005054/en/


