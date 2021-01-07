  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 07, 2021 | About: FMBI +0.43%

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“the Company”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and the Company’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

  • Conference Call: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on the Company’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

  • Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

  • Telephone Replay: U.S. (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10151130. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on April 20, 2021.

  • Web Replay: Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. ET on April 20, 2021.

About the Company

The Company ( FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and the Company’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest Bank operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit the Company at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:
Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
[email protected]		Media
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7345
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODEyMjMzMSMzOTA5MjI5IzIwMDQyMTg=
59fa4529-db74-497a-bcee-51f9e2b138a2

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)