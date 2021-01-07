  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Genpact Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

January 07, 2021 | About: NYSE:G +0.39%

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Following the release, Genpact's management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Callers will be prompted to provide the conference ID, 5589896.

A live webcast of this event will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors. For those who cannot join live, a replay will be archived on Genpact's website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available via the website.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Contacts:



Investors

Roger Sachs, CFA


+1 (203) 808-6725


[email protected]



Media

Michael Schneider

+1 (217) 260-5041

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-results-301202928.html

SOURCE Genpact


