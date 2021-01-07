Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) Chairman of the Board & CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sold $925,000 of Shares

Chairman of the Board & CEO of Mueller Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory L. Christopher (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of MLI on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $37 a share. The total sale was $925,000.

Mueller Industries Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The product range consists of copper tube and fittings, line sets, brass and copper alloy rod, and aluminum impact extrusions. Mueller Industries Inc has a market cap of $2.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.890000 with a P/E ratio of 16.67 and P/S ratio of 0.98. The dividend yield of Mueller Industries Inc stocks is 1.01%. Mueller Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Mueller Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board & CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of MLI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $37. The price of the stock has increased by 5.11% since.

Chairman of the Board & CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of MLI stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 11.11% since.

