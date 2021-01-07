Amn Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) CEO Susan R Salka Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Amn Healthcare Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Susan R Salka (insider trades) sold 14,882 shares of AMN on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $71.28 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc is a healthcare staffing firm. It provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. AMN provides nurse and allied healthcare staffing, locum tenens staffing and physician permanent placement services. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a market cap of $3.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.110000 with a P/E ratio of 38.04 and P/S ratio of 1.44. AMN Healthcare Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AMN Healthcare Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Susan R Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $71.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.24% since.

CEO Susan R Salka sold 8,301 shares of AMN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $68.04. The price of the stock has increased by 4.51% since.

CEO Susan R Salka sold 8,593 shares of AMN stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $68.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

CEO Susan R Salka sold 5,988 shares of AMN stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $68.67. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Denise L Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $69.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

