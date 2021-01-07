Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC) President and CEO J Rock Jr Tonkel Bought $77,200 of Shares

President and CEO of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Rock Jr Tonkel (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of AAIC on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $3.86 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $77,200.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp is an investment firm. It focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a market cap of $131.380 million; its shares were traded at around $3.930000 . The dividend yield of Arlington Asset Investment Corp stocks is 5.75%.

