Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier Sold $763,373 of Shares

CFO of Solaredge Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronen Faier (insider trades) sold 2,182 shares of SEDG on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $349.85 a share. The total sale was $763,373.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, and sells intelligent inverter solutions maximizing power generation at the individual PV module level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $365.970000 with a P/E ratio of 108.59 and P/S ratio of 12.53. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SEDG stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $349.85. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.

CFO Ronen Faier sold 504 shares of SEDG stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $331.63. The price of the stock has increased by 10.35% since.

CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SEDG stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $331.02. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.

CFO Ronen Faier sold 3,664 shares of SEDG stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $326.06. The price of the stock has increased by 12.24% since.

CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,836 shares of SEDG stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $317.06. The price of the stock has increased by 15.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SEDG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $321.81. The price of the stock has increased by 13.72% since.

VP,GC&Corporate Secretary Rachel Prishkolnik sold 14,922 shares of SEDG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $315.36. The price of the stock has increased by 16.05% since.

VP, Core Technologies Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SEDG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $315.42. The price of the stock has increased by 16.03% since.

Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SEDG stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $309.88. The price of the stock has increased by 18.1% since.

Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SEDG stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $294.72. The price of the stock has increased by 24.18% since.

