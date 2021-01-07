  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier Sold $763,373 of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: SEDG +5.12%

CFO of Solaredge Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronen Faier (insider trades) sold 2,182 shares of SEDG on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $349.85 a share. The total sale was $763,373.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc along with its subsidiaries designs, develops, and sells intelligent inverter solutions maximizing power generation at the individual PV module level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $365.970000 with a P/E ratio of 108.59 and P/S ratio of 12.53. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SEDG stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $349.85. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.
  • CFO Ronen Faier sold 504 shares of SEDG stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $331.63. The price of the stock has increased by 10.35% since.
  • CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SEDG stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $331.02. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.
  • CFO Ronen Faier sold 3,664 shares of SEDG stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $326.06. The price of the stock has increased by 12.24% since.
  • CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,836 shares of SEDG stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $317.06. The price of the stock has increased by 15.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SEDG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $321.81. The price of the stock has increased by 13.72% since.
  • VP,GC&Corporate Secretary Rachel Prishkolnik sold 14,922 shares of SEDG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $315.36. The price of the stock has increased by 16.05% since.
  • VP, Core Technologies Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SEDG stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $315.42. The price of the stock has increased by 16.03% since.
  • Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SEDG stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $309.88. The price of the stock has increased by 18.1% since.
  • Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SEDG stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $294.72. The price of the stock has increased by 24.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SEDG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)