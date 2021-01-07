  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Precigen Inc (PGEN) President and CEO Helen Sabzevari Sold $2.3 million of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: PGEN +0.63%

President and CEO of Precigen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helen Sabzevari (insider trades) sold 260,045 shares of PGEN on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $8.92 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Intrexon Corp is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. It designs, builds and regulates gene programs using its proprietary and complementary technologies. Precigen Inc has a market cap of $1.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $9.520000 with and P/S ratio of 15.28. GuruFocus has detected 7 severe warning signs with Precigen Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 260,045 shares of PGEN stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $8.92. The price of the stock has increased by 6.73% since.
  • President and CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of PGEN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $10.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.85% since.
  • President and CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 5,279 shares of PGEN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of PGEN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $10.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.85% since.
  • CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 3,487 shares of PGEN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.3% since.
  • CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of PGEN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $7.2. The price of the stock has increased by 32.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, IP Affairs Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of PGEN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $10.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.85% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of PGEN stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $10.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.85% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Donald P. Lehr sold 5,271 shares of PGEN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.3% since.
  • SVP, IP Affairs Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 4,951 shares of PGEN stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $10.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.3% since.
  • SVP, IP Affairs Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of PGEN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $7.2. The price of the stock has increased by 32.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGEN, click here

.

