Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $719,873 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,666 shares of VEEV on 01/05/2021 at an average price of $270.02 a share. The total sale was $719,873.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $42 billion; its shares were traded at around $277.280000 with a P/E ratio of 129.57 and P/S ratio of 32.24. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Veeva Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brent R Bowman sold 204 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Michele O'connor sold 60 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

SVP Global Customer Services Frederic Lequient sold 125 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

President and COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 703 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 385 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 56 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.02. The price of the stock has increased by 2.69% since.

